Commentary: Inflation and rising prices worsen Malaysia's flooding woes

To its credit, the Government sought to engage with netizens on the issue. The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is the main body entrusted with ensuring that prices are kept reasonable for consumers.

Since Nov 22, 2021, it has made many posts about the issue. Several posts urged consumers to shop smarter, such as by using the KPDNHEP’s mobile application that allows users to compare prices between shops.

The ministry’s posts also sought to clarify the extent of inflation and to fact-check viral posts, such as those that claimed that the price of vegetables had tripled. However, these ministry’s social media posts were met with a lot of flak.

On Twitter, many users retweeted tweets describing KPDNHEP’s social media posts as a form of “clownery” and called the KPDNHEP a “waste” of government resources.

Another one of the most popular phrases retweeted was “not y’all gaslighting”, which referred to a tweet about how the KPDNHEP has shifted the blame onto the rakyat for the rising costs of goods.

The netizen pointed out how a KPDNHEP infographic blamed shop owners’ greed and monopolisation for the increase in prices. This is untrue because there were many testimonies by shopkeepers and other authorities that cited reasons like poor weather and an increase in the cost of production for the price hike.