Commentary: By not rushing Malaysia election, Ismail Sabri charts his own course

SINGAPORE: In a recent interview at the Nikkei’s Future of Asia conference, Malaysia’s prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the country “will have to wait for the right time” for a general election. He cited the inflated cost of living, rising food prices, and uncertainties resulting from the Ukraine war as the key reasons. Malaysia must hold the 15th General Election (GE15) before September 2023.

This is the first time Ismail Sabri has articulated his views unequivocally about the election timing. The prime minister risks estranging his party, the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), especially after its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Mohamad Hassan had previously urged him to call an election as soon as possible.

Ismail Sabri still needs to convince the UMNO grassroots for delaying it. But if he can weather a potential mutiny, it will only boost his image as an independent-minded leader.

DIFFERENT PREFERENCES IN TIMING OF GENERAL ELECTION

The differences in views between Ismail Sabri and Ahmad Zahid are worth noting. Delaying the polls will allow Ismail Sabri to retain a raft of options to keep the premiership, whether with UMNO or without. The latter is keen on holding the polls soon to capitalise on UMNO’s growing political fortunes.

In 2018, UMNO lost power for the first time in the country’s history but regained power by joining the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition headed by Muhyiddin Yassin in March 2020. Ismail Sabri became prime minister in August 2021 due to some UMNO leaders shifting their allegiance from Muhyiddin Yassin to him.

However, Ismail Sabri did not become the UMNO president. In the past, Malaysian prime ministers also held the party’s presidency.

During the UMNO general assembly in March, delegates agreed that the party polls be postponed after the general election. The UMNO polls were supposed to be held this year.

This could have set the stage for Ismail to potentially seize the party leadership by defeating the incumbent Ahmad Zahid. With the postponement, Ahmad Zahid will continue helming UMNO into GE15.