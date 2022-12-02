Snap Insight: Malaysia PM Anwar will have some explaining to do over Cabinet decisions

UNITY GOVERNMENT OF DIVERSE INTERESTS

Based on these criteria alone, one can sympathise with Anwar’s decisions, notwithstanding the challenges of cobbling this unity government of diverse interests.

For example, the prime minister himself will undertake the finance portfolio. Interestingly, the last Malaysian prime minister to double-hat the premiership and finance portfolios was Najib Razak, although former prime ministers Mahathir Mohamad and Abdullah Badawi too had the same experience.

But Anwar can easily justify this by saying that he too, had held the finance portfolio when he was deputy prime minister to Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the 1990s. Malaysia then rose to become an Asian Tiger economy.

Moreover, naming two deputy prime ministers - Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from BN and Fadillah Yusof from GPS - is understandable because the two coalitions strengthened his government’s core.

Nevertheless, Anwar must further justify the appointment of Ahmad Zahid. After all, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president was not named in the previous Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob Cabinets, despite the party being part of their governments.

The counter-argument for calling Ahmad Zahid is that he is the party leader crucial in stringing together the unity of the government. Plus, he was also the former deputy prime minister under Najib Razak. It was not only Ahmad Zahid that was appointed, UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hasan was also named as a defence minister.

The other key observation is that the Chinese-based multiracial Democratic Action Party (DAP) did not feature strongly in this Cabinet. The first PH government under Mahathir (from 2018 to 2020) was even bolder in rewarding the DAP.

In 2018, DAP’s Lim Guan Eng was named finance minister. However, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke was given the transport ministry and Hannah Yeo the youth and sports portfolio.

Of note, Anwar named Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz trade minister despite being defeated in the last election. Tengku Zafrul was likely evaluated based on his technocratic background.