Commentary

Snap Insight: Anwar finally becomes Malaysia PM - his success depends on who he includes in his Cabinet
Snap Insight: Anwar finally becomes Malaysia PM - his success depends on who he includes in his Cabinet

Anwar Ibrahim will surely remember the downfall of the last Pakatan Harapan administration. Who takes on the economic ministries and the task of steering Malaysia to recovery will be critical, says political observer James Chin.

File photo. Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim reacts at the end of a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 20, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd RASFAN)
James Chin
James Chin
24 Nov 2022 04:23PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2022 04:27PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Five long days of uncertainty after voters made their choice, the Malaysian king finally made his on Thursday (Nov 24): Anwar Ibrahim is the 10th prime minister.

Many, especially core supporters in urban areas and the Chinese community, will be celebrating what they see as a logical outcome. After all, Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won the largest numbers of seats.

Anwar will now have the challenging task of forming an inclusive government, as called on by the king and Conference of Rulers.

CAN ANWAR IBRAHIM LAST LONGER THAN LAST PH GOVERNMENT?

He surely remembers what happened to the first PH administration, that rose after a historic 14th General Election in 2018 but collapsed unceremoniously in 2020.

File photo. Then Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, left, stands next to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during the UMNO Annual Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jun 20, 1998. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Pakatan Harapan’s chairman Anwar Ibrahim talk to members of the press outside of the palace in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Pakatan Harapan’s chairman Anwar Ibrahim speaks to members of the press outside the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after an audience with the king on Nov 22, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
An Anwar Ibrahim supporter shouting "reformasi" outside of the palace gate on Nov 22, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
Anwar Ibrahim making his way out from his Bukit Gasing office at about 4:57pm on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Fadza Ishak)
A supporter cries in front of a poster of Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 22, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Mohd RASFAN)

Back in 2018, PH faced opposition from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), armed with a simple narrative: That Malay “special rights” and Islam were under threat because the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) was too powerful within PH.

It may sound ridiculous given that Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister at the time, but that narrative was effective in mobilising the Malay community against the PH administration, given the deep distrust of DAP and multiracial politics.

The stark political reality is this: The biggest bloc in parliament is PAS, with 49 seats. If PAS is not included in Anwar’s Cabinet, they will double down on a narrative of religious marginalisation to undermine him.

For this reason, Anwar will likely not give DAP any key economic portfolios this time, unlike in 2018 when Lim Guan Eng was Minister of Finance.

LOOMING ECONOMIC THREAT

The economic portfolios will be the trickiest, since the worst case scenario for Anwar’s administration is economic slowdown. Malaysia will be facing strong economic headwinds in 2023, while people ache for economic recovery after years of pandemic-induced hardship.

Anwar must deliver the goods and keep the economy on track - or else.

He won’t be only fighting off criticism about not having Malays in charge. There are worse political consequences when PH’s main backers – the urban population – were most hurt by the pandemic’s economic fallout and are counting on a strong economy.

People’s hopes are up, Malaysia stocks and the ringgit are soaring with optimism. But Anwar may have limited control if sluggish growth hits the global economy.

ADDING INSULT TO INJURY FOR MAHATHIR MOHAMAD

But perhaps the person most disappointed by Anwar’s appointment is not rival coalition Perikatan Nasional leader Muhyiddin Yassin, nor even PAS’ Abdul Hadi Awang.

It is Mahathir Mohamad, who spent a major portion of his political career blocking Anwar from this position. Mahathir’s resounding political defeat in the 15th General Election will be capped off by the elevation of his nemesis.

If Anwar succeeds in holding the government together for the full five-year term, there is every reason to be optimistic about steadying Malaysia’s ship after recent years of instability. Malaysia has just taken its first serious step towards restoring political stability.

Source: CNA

