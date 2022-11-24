Snap Insight: Anwar finally becomes Malaysia PM - his success depends on who he includes in his Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR: Five long days of uncertainty after voters made their choice, the Malaysian king finally made his on Thursday (Nov 24): Anwar Ibrahim is the 10th prime minister.

Many, especially core supporters in urban areas and the Chinese community, will be celebrating what they see as a logical outcome. After all, Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won the largest numbers of seats.

Anwar will now have the challenging task of forming an inclusive government, as called on by the king and Conference of Rulers.

CAN ANWAR IBRAHIM LAST LONGER THAN LAST PH GOVERNMENT?

He surely remembers what happened to the first PH administration, that rose after a historic 14th General Election in 2018 but collapsed unceremoniously in 2020.