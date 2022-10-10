Commentary: For UMNO, there's no better time to hold Malaysia's general election - monsoon or not

HOBART, Australia: It has finally happened. On Monday (Oct 10), Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob finally announced the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15). This election comes at a crucial time for the future of Malaysia.

Speculation on when GE15 would take place intensified after former prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB-related imprisonment in August and the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s acquittal in a corruption case.

Some key political players in Malaysia told me GE15 was supposed to have been called in the second half of 2021. For one, the COVID-19 state of emergency – during which no election was allowed - was lifted on Aug 1.

In state elections thereafter, the momentum was clearly on UMNO’s side. Its Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition swept to supermajorities in Melaka and Johor, as did long-term ally Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Sarawak.