Commentary: It’s no silver bullet, but did coalitions get social media right in Malaysia’s GE15?

GEORGETOWN, Penang: Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) made history: For the first time, no coalition can claim majority to form the government.

While Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the most seats (81 seats), it is Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) that has drawn attention with its surprisingly strong performance (73 seats) despite its underdog tag as a relatively new coalition formed in 2020.

Analysts point to the growing acceptance of PN’s Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and its brand of religious politics, but another likely contributing factor could be the coalition’s strategic use of social media.

Not all Malaysians attend political rallies or read election manifestos, but almost everyone has a smartphone. Party flags may line the streets but social media is the real battleground for public opinion.