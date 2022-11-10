Commentary: It’s Game of Thrones all over again for Malaysia’s GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: Saturday (Nov 5) saw campaigning formally start for Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19. For the first time in Malaysia’s history, no party or coalition is going into the election as the frontrunner.

Since the 2018 General Election (GE14), when Pakatan Harapan (PH) pulled a major upset over the historically dominant Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, Malaysia has mainly seen political instability - three prime ministers and three ruling coalitions, with constant shifts in political alignments and politicians crossing the floor to join other parties.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had earlier warned former members of parliament (MPs) dropped from the slate of GE15 candidates against betraying the coalition. At least one snubbed MP, Arau incumbent Shahidan Kassim, will contest on a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket instead.

Perhaps it’s fitting that another Game of Thrones series has recently hit the screens. The show has been used to describe Malaysian politics, with shifting alliances and shrewd strategies for each house to stay on top, including the infamous Sheraton Move in 2020 that saw the PH government collapse.

One could think that Malaysian politics have never been this vibrant, with four main political coalitions and a record 945 candidates contesting the 222 parliamentary seats. But amid this crowded election field, what might voters expect when the main coalition leaders all belonged then split off from the same party?