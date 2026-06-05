Commentary: UMNO’s ‘selective confrontations’ in Johor, Negeri Sembilan seek to push Anwar into a corner. What's next?

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), forced to play junior power broker since it was ousted from power eight years ago, is flexing its muscles to recalibrate Malaysia’s political equilibrium.

While Malaysia's multi-coalition Unity Government remains intact at the federal level, UMNO is waging selective confrontations in its strongholds that are threatening to expose the fragility of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

By forcing snap polls at the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state assemblies, UMNO has dragged the simmering tensions in the Unity Government into the open.

The stakes could not be higher. UMNO’s calculated fractures in Malaysia’s multi-coalition government has placed the prospect of national snap polls at the worst possible moment - amid serious economic headwinds and factional troubles within Anwar’s own party.

UMNO’S RETURN TO DOMINANCE?

UMNO’s machinations cut to the heart of a single question: Can the country’s first multi-coalition government, headed by PM Anwar, survive? Or does it signal the beginning of UMNO’s return to dominance?

UMNO, which leads the Barisan Nasional (National Front) coalition, ruled uninterrupted since independence in 1957 until it collapsed in the 2018 general election. That defeat triggered a political free-for-all, with three premiership changes in four years, backroom deal-making and shifting alliances that had paralysed the country.

Stability only returned after the Nov 2022 inconclusive general election when the UMNO-led BN lent its support to Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that emerged with the largest single political bloc in parliament.

That led to the formation of a so-called Unity Government, a multi-coalition alliance comprising 19 political parties in Peninsular Malaysia and the east Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak.