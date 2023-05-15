Commentary: Amid graft probe in Malaysia, migrant labour reform becomes an urgent challenge for Anwar’s government

KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing investigation into Malaysia’s Human Resource Ministry over allegations of corruption in the recruitment of foreign workers has cast a blemish on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which rode to power after the November 2022 general election on an anti-graft platform.

Officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have arrested three senior government officials attached to Human Resource Minister Sivakumar’s office, while Mr Sivakumar was also asked to provide the MACC with a statement.

Since then, Mr Anwar has directed the sacking of five officers from the Human Resource Ministry implicated in the ongoing probe, but has rejected calls from the opposition demanding for Mr Sivakumar’s sacking from the Cabinet.

Mr Anwar has been reported as saying that unless the MACC discovers evidence implicating the minister directly, there is no reason for him to vacate his position.

Against this setback lies an opportunity. The corruption probe has presented Mr Anwar with an opening to drive through reforms at the Human Resource Ministry, particularly in the country’s controversial and opaque migrant worker recruitment system that has long been a magnet for corruption.