Commentary: ‘Undercover’ ministers in Malaysia a breath of fresh air but not quite the winds of change

SINGAPORE: The first place that Anthony Loke visited his first day as Malaysia’s new Transport Minister was not his office but a train station in Selangor.

Wearing a black cap and mask with plain clothes and trousers, he stood among the commuters to experience what a typical citizen does during peak hours. Service interruptions, breakdowns and delays are commonplace in Selangor’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system, with a serious six-day shutdown at 16 LRT stations just a few weeks before.

Loke went unannounced, accompanied by two assistants.

“The conditions in the train were very cramped and certainly uncomfortable to (sic) passengers,” he posted on social media. Three days later, he met the LRT’s management team to directly discuss how to resolve these problems.

This was not the first time Loke had gone on an undercover mission to spot check Malaysia’s public transport system. In his previous tenure (2018 to 2020) as transport minister, he had visited the LRT and the commuter rail system to get firsthand, unfiltered insights into the state of operations.

In his new tenure, he has done this almost weekly and even earned the moniker “undercover minister”.

ROSY PICTURE OF REALITY

This hands-on approach is like blusukan, a practice popularised by Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. A Javanese term, loosely translated as “making an entrance”, blusukan originated from a habit apparently of a ruler of Surakarta, King Pakubuwono V (1820-1823).

As the mayor of Solo, Jokowi used blusukan to listen closely to his constituents and solve community problems effectively. It is a practice he continued as Jakarta mayor and even as president.