Snap Insight: Muhyiddin’s prosecution puts focus on sentiment among the country’s dominant Malays

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government’s corruption battle against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was charged with abuse of power and money laundering on Friday (Mar 10), could have far-reaching ramifications in shaping public sentiment among the country’s politically dominant Malay community that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is desperately trying to win over.

Muhyiddin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and its chief ally, the right-wing Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), scored huge electoral gains in the November general election when the coalition secured the majority votes from the Malays, who turned their backs on the graft-ridden United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). UMNO had long been the traditional patron of the community that makes up more than 60 per cent of the country’s 32 million population.

The opposition Perikatan Nasional won a total of 74 seats in Parliament, with PAS securing the majority of 49 seats, triggering concerns of an Islamic surge, or “green wave” that might further harden divisions among Malaysia’s multi-ethnic citizens.

Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan, which won 82 seats in the 222-member Parliament, came to power late last year after it formed a unity government with the backing of UMNO and regional parties from the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak.