Commentary: Najib still wields influence like no other in Malaysia, even behind bars

PAKATAN HARAPAN’S RELATIONSHIP WITH UMNO

From his sentencing in August 2022 and partial royal pardon in February 2024, to the High Court’s recent decision to proceed with trial on a separate set of 1MDB-related abuse of power and money laundering charges, they either cast a shadow or shine a light on the country’s fight against corruption and, in a larger sense, whether the system still works.

Of course, the other most important political implication is the relationship between PH and Najib’s party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), that is still dominated by his loyalists. UMNO is a critical partner in the unity government for the two-thirds majority stability and Malay-Muslim legitimacy it provides.

A period of coexistence and stability has motivated leaders of both PH and UMNO to think about a potential long-term electoral partnership – a model experimented during the state elections and by-elections to reasonable success, where the unity government group was pitted against opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional.

If left to choice, Najib’s loyalists would prefer that he is released on a full pardon without any more criminal charges or trials to face: Nothing less than an absolute free man. Should this demand be fulfilled, there is a high probability that unity could be secured – enough to even go into the next general election together, if that is a strategy they wish to adopt.

That, however, is politically complicated to Pakatan Harapan, whose support base is ideologically heterogeneous but united on a single cause: Corruption.

In Malaysia, corruption is one of the few causes that is emotive and broad enough to command support across diverse groups, including the younger Gen Z population, despite differences in other beliefs. Pursuing “unity” with UMNO may come at the expense of splitting the PH base.