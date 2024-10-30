Commentary: Najib Razak's 1MDB apology and the art of redemption in politics
Jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s redemption may hinge on his ability to convince the electorate of his sincerity, says Sophie Lemiere, a political anthropologist who specialises in Malaysian politics.
KUALA LUMPUR: In the theatre of politics, redemption is not just a narrative device but a calculated strategy, allowing leaders to reclaim their standing after fallibilities. It can be compelling, powerful enough to shape political fortunes and sway public sentiment.
After years of consistently denying any wrongdoing, jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak last week issued an unexpected public apology for mishandling the 1MDB scandal that saw more than US$4.5 billion stolen from state coffers.
His gesture - seen by many as a bid for redemption prior to a court ruling on Wednesday (Oct 30) in another case linked to the 1MDB scandal - has raised eyebrows. It seeks to tap into a pathway of redemption, an emotional pivot designed to rekindle public sympathy.
"It pains me every day to know that the 1MDB debacle happened under my watch as minister of finance and prime minister," said Najib in a letter read at a press conference by his son, Mohamad Nizar Mohd Najib.
“I deeply regret what has taken place at SRC and 1MDB. However, being held legally responsible for things that I did not initiate or knowingly enable is unfair to me and I hope and pray that the judicial process will, in the end, prove my innocence.”
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has accepted Najib’s apology, saying that "when someone makes a sincere statement, we must receive it sincerely”. “That is an example of good leadership," he added.
Other have been less forgiving, calling it disingenuous. “With or without the apology, a crime is a crime, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.
CRAFTING TRANSFORMATION
Najib's tenure, marked by unparalleled political intrigue and allegations of corruption, concluded dramatically when he was convicted in 2020 of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for misappropriating RM42 million (US$9.6 million) from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB. He was sentenced to 12 years' jail and fined RM210 million. His fine was reduced, and his jail term cut by half to six years under a partial royal pardon earlier this year.
Apologies in politics serve multiple functions: They provide the leader with the chance to express regret and admit to any wrongdoing, while satisfying the electorate's need for accountability.
Such an apology, when framed effectively, can tap into the emotional reservoirs of regret and hope, allowing leaders to craft a narrative of transformation.
Throughout history, political apologies have served as a powerful tool for leaders to repair their reputations. But their success is highly contingent on the authenticity perceived by the audience.
Najib’s redemption may hinge on his ability to convince the electorate of his sincerity but the strategy comes rather late in the judiciary process - but maybe not too late.
The complexities of redemption in politics become especially pronounced when examining prominent global figures facing similar predicaments. Consider Donald Trump, the first former United States president ever to be convicted of a felony. His political journey has been marked by multiple controversies and criticisms and yet, he has an unwavering base that fervently supports his every move.
Trump's appeal lies less in contrition than in defiance, turning his myriad scandals into rallying cries against the establishment. His approach underscores an essential premise in the strategy of redemption: For some, the path does not require humility or remorse; rather, it demands a reinvigoration of one’s base through combative rhetoric and a reassertion of identity.
REVERSING THE SHAME
Unlike Trump’s reassertion of strength and hyper-masculinity, Najib’s recent apology contrasts drastically from the campaign initatied by his supporters in the months following his graft accusation.
In 2019, the Malu Apa Bossku (What’s there to be ashamed of, boss?) campaign tapped into a different lexicon of masculine politics and unapologetic defiance where shame has no place.
Shame is indeed a mere political tool for rivals to discredit each other without much effect on voter’s loyalty.
The first reason is that shame is a self-induced emotion. Shaming one’s opponent only takes if he is permeable to it - the factual accuracy of accusations here is irrelevant as only perceptions matters. The shaming game is one that can easily be dismissed or even reversed.
Shaming over accusations of corruption and/or sex crimes has become routine and has proven largely ineffective in derailing political careers. Instead of permanently damaging reputations, such scandals often create a fertile ground for political comeback.
REDEMPTION IN POLITICS
Redemption in politics is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. A successful strategy lies in the ability to capitalise on the mistakes of others while simultaneously navigating one’s own controversial legacy. It requires a nuanced understanding of historical context, collective memory and the public's appetite for a good story.
Whether through heartfelt apologies, nostalgia-laden returns, or unapologetic defiance, the strategies employed will invariably speak to a profound understanding of human dynamics - an acknowledgement that, ultimately, voters not only seek leadership free of missteps but also crave authenticity amidst the inevitable failures from simply being human.
As Najib navigates his path to redemption, seeking to reclaim his stature within a political environment that has drastically shifted, he faces formidable challenges. However, with Malaysia's ever-changing political landscape, and with the possibility of serving the rest of his sentence in house arrest, Najib may find renewed opportunities ahead.
As for the rest of Malaysia, the electorate will continue wrestling with the complexities of forgiveness and accountability.
Dr Sophie Lemiere is a political anthropologist who specialises in Malaysian politics, and has held research and teaching positions in major universities across Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia. She is currently Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, as well as Research Fellow at College de France in Paris. She is the founder of SoCO, a political consulting firm in Kuala Lumpur.