Commentary: Najib Razak's 1MDB apology and the art of redemption in politics

KUALA LUMPUR: In the theatre of politics, redemption is not just a narrative device but a calculated strategy, allowing leaders to reclaim their standing after fallibilities. It can be compelling, powerful enough to shape political fortunes and sway public sentiment.

After years of consistently denying any wrongdoing, jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak last week issued an unexpected public apology for mishandling the 1MDB scandal that saw more than US$4.5 billion stolen from state coffers.

His gesture - seen by many as a bid for redemption prior to a court ruling on Wednesday (Oct 30) in another case linked to the 1MDB scandal - has raised eyebrows. It seeks to tap into a pathway of redemption, an emotional pivot designed to rekindle public sympathy.

"It pains me every day to know that the 1MDB debacle happened under my watch as minister of finance and prime minister," said Najib in a letter read at a press conference by his son, Mohamad Nizar Mohd Najib.

“I deeply regret what has taken place at SRC and 1MDB. However, being held legally responsible for things that I did not initiate or knowingly enable is unfair to me and I hope and pray that the judicial process will, in the end, prove my innocence.”

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has accepted Najib’s apology, saying that "when someone makes a sincere statement, we must receive it sincerely”. “That is an example of good leadership," he added.