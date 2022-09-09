Commentary: Malaysia’s institutional uncertainty

SEMENYIH, Selangor: For nearly half a century, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) imposed single-party dominance in Malaysia. UMNO’s internal party elections, Malaysia’s general elections and the country’s judicial proceedings are three stand-out mechanisms that helped maintain this dominance.

But as their functions have been transfigured, they have become the objects of bitter contention between rival leaders and factions in UMNO.

Traditionally, the UMNO president and vice president refreshed their leadership by standing – usually unchallenged – in party elections. Other aspirants were permitted to contest the lesser vice-presidencies and Supreme Council seats. The UMNO president would then approve party candidates and subordinate coalition partners to wage general elections.

While the iterated victories that followed were allegedly manipulated, they lent legitimacy to the UMNO president’s claim to the prime ministership and the party’s dominance. UMNO leaders then turned to the courts for reconciliation or absolution in any later disputes or corruption scandals.

These patterns, instituted during the mid-1970s, were shattered by UMNO’s loss in the 2018 general election. Mass resentment towards former UMNO president and prime minister Najib Razak, who had recklessly amassed patronage resources and personal wealth during his tenure, was the main trigger for this defeat.