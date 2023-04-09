Commentary: Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib wants to use a sole dissenting judgment to bolster his case. He won’t win

KUALA LUMPUR: From the confines of his cell at the Kajang Prison, about 33km from Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, former prime minister Najib Razak is plotting a new strategy for his release, leveraging his most recent setback in the Malaysian courts.

Malaysia’s top court on Mar 31 threw out an application over his conviction, jail sentence and a stiff financial fine, over corruption charges in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) debacle.

But unlike previous decisions that were unanimous over his guilt for his role in the multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, the verdict meted out by a five-judge panel of the Federal Court in last week’s hearing came with one dissenting judgment. This presents the former prime minister and his legal team with a new gambit to pursue.

“This does provide an avenue for appeal, not necessarily in the courts, but other possibilities,” a senior member of Najib’s legal team told CNA, noting that one of the options for Najib is to apply for a royal pardon. Najib, in January, also filed a petition before the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention over his “unjust” conviction.