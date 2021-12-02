Commentary: Melaka election more about Pakatan Harapan losing than Barisan Nasional winning

SINGAPORE: Following unexpected tumult at the beginning of October, Melaka held its state election on Nov 20.

Due to the state’s demographics and income level, observers have examined the results with an eye to getting a feel for national dynamics ahead of a potential snap poll — which could be as early as July next year.

At first blush, the results from the election are stark, and largely favourable to Barisan Nasional (BN). From a low of 13 seats in the 28-seat state assembly in 2018, BN roared back to power with 21 seats.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) alone secured 18 seats, and its alliance partners, the Malaysian Chinese Association and Malaysian Indian Congress, secured two and one seat respectively.

Conversely, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) 15 seats from the 14th general election tanked to a mere five. The Democratic Action Party (DAP) retained four out of its eight seats, many with thumping majorities, and Amanah retained a single seat.

Of keen embarrassment to PH’s leader, Anwar Ibrahim, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) was wiped off the map, with all three of its seats falling to Barisan Nasional.

PAKATAN HARAPAN'S LOSS

However, while BN now has the numbers to dominate the assembly and even change the state’s constitution if it so desires, a closer look shows that Melaka’s voters are only marginally more supportive of BN now than they were three years ago.

Indeed, initial analyses show that BN’s support inched up less than one percentage point, from 37.8 per cent to 38.4 per cent, and 11 seats were secured by fewer than 1,000 votes. Indeed, one seat, Serkam, was won by a mere 79 votes — a wafer-thin margin of 0.69 per cent.

The Melaka poll is less about BN’s winning it than PH losing. PH’s losses were due to multiple factors: The result of a palpable lack of excitement, unexpected candidate selection and the highly controversial decision to accept two former UMNO assemblypersons who helped precipitate the elections in the first place.

Consequently, PH’s vote share dropped significantly from 51.1 per cent in 2018 to 35.8 per cent last weekend. The 2018 figures include Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which ran in six seats but withdrew from the coalition in 2020.

Also key was a notable decline in voter turnout, from 85 per cent in 2018 to 65.9 per cent in 2021. The stark reality is that PH’s ground game consistently lags behind BN’s, with the latter excelling at marshalling the troops to turn up and vote.