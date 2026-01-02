Commentary: Political instability looms for Malaysia as Muhyiddin vacates PN chair

KUALA LUMPUR: At the turn of the new year, Kuala Lumpur is buzzing with uncertainty. A series of sudden political developments has placed the nation on edge, signalling turbulent times ahead for both the unity government and the opposition.

From leadership shake-ups in Perikatan Nasional (PN) to courtroom setbacks for former prime minister Najib Razak and a resounding rejection of peninsular parties in Sabah's recent state election, Malaysia's political landscape appears fractured on multiple fronts.

The most immediate eruption comes from the opposition coalition PN. On Dec 30, 2025, former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced his resignation as PN chairman, effective Jan 1.

The brevity of his statement, thanking supporters without naming a successor or explaining the move, raised eyebrows. Notably absent was any mention of relinquishing his presidency of Bersatu, PN's anchor party, suggesting he intends to keep that role despite stepping down from the coalition's top post.