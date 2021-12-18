Commentary: Why does Najib Razak remain so popular despite guilty 1MDB verdicts?

SINGAPORE: It’s been years since former Prime Minister Najib Razak was slapped with a swathe of corruption charges and just days since the Court of Appeal upheld his guilty verdict of seven charges in one of the 1MDB cases.

While the news drew a broad range of reactions, some bewailed his conviction in spite of the “overwhelming evidence” against him as set forth by lead judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil.

It seems incredulous Najib still has a devout following – what explains his popularity?

GAINING SUPPORT THROUGH ‘SOLVING PROBLEMS’

Many Malaysians believe his fanbase hinges on his ability to scatter reimbursement or “petrol money” in return for supporters to be present at court hearing, campaign events and rallies.

But there are others who willingly support him even without immediate financial compensation.

Political support from Malaysia’s bottom 40 percent (B40) depends on personal engagement, interaction and proven past assistance.

On home ground, Najib’s electorate, who voted for him overwhelmingly in the last 14th general election (GE14), strongly believe in his ability to serve.