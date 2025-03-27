Commentary: What a slap, sandwich and socks say about Malaysia today
A series of religious flashpoints are being politicised in Malaysia, at a cost to the country's social fabric, says political analyst James Chin.
HOBART, Australia: Earlier this month, a retired Malaysian civil servant was charged with voluntarily causing hurt after allegedly slapping a non-Muslim man who was eating at a shopping mall during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Videos of the incident quickly went viral, reigniting public discussion around tolerance, multicultural coexistence and religious sensitivities in Malaysia.
It was the latest in a series of isolated incidents that have turned into national controversies.
In the past year alone, two incidents involving the convenience store chain KK Super Mart have sparked intense public backlash.
In the first, a handful of socks bearing the word “Allah” were found to be sold at several KK Super Mart outlets last year, prompting boycott calls, three petrol bomb attacks on its stores and legal action against its owners. An investigation revealed that the socks were part of a much larger shipment from China, with KK Super Mart maintaining that it did not commission the items with the offending design.
In the second, a KK Super Mart outlet at Universiti Malaya was accused in January of selling ham and cheese sandwiches labelled as halal to students. After photos of the sandwiches were posted online, the store was vandalised with red paint. Investigations later confirmed that the "ham" was chicken ham, and not pork, and that the halal labelling was done by its supplier.
Both incidents were amplified by political figures, most notably Muhamad Akmal Saleh, youth chief of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). Mr Akmal has maintained that his actions reflect a commitment to “defending” Islam and Malays. Critics argue he was stoking divisions and playing the issues up for political gain.
IDENTITY POLITICS
To dissect the impact of these incidents, it is essential to understand the socio-political framework in which they operate.
At the heart of these controversies is the growing politicisation of halal standards. Halal status extends beyond food to various products and services, making it a matter of moral and religious obligation rather than mere consumer choice
As such, when prominent figures seize on halal-related issues, they are not just criticising how businesses operate. They are also tapping into deeper worries that some segments of the Malay population have, in that economic ties with non-Malay entities could weaken their culture and values.
The implications are manifold. First, it fuels a narrative that positions Malay-Muslim identity at the centre of economic discourse, often to the detriment of minority groups. This arguably perpetuates an "us versus them" mentality that risks exacerbating social divisions.
Furthermore, UMNO’s role in this context cannot be underestimated. As the leading political party traditionally representing the Malay community, UMNO capitalises on using race and religion as a means of consolidating its base. This is a strategic manoeuvre to turn the economic disparities felt by Malay citizens into a political agenda that favours UMNO’s continued dominance.
Another aspect of this discourse is Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's silence regarding the socks controversy. Mr Anwar has often positioned himself as a moderate voice in Malaysian politics. As prime minister of a unity government that includes both Malay-majority and multiracial parties, his silence may reflect political caution, a way to avoid alienating Muslim voters.
But it also allows others to dominate the narrative and can convey a sense of complicity or indifference. This has drawn criticism from various groups and communities, who fear that such silence emboldens more confrontational rhetoric.
The recent guidelines proposed by Malaysia’s Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) for Muslims attending non-Muslim events or celebrations further illustrate the sensitivity of the space. The guidelines, which were retracted just days after it was proposed, drew widespread criticism for overstepping boundaries into social interactions.
JAKIM had also previously called for making halal certification mandatory for all eateries that do not serve pork and alcohol. Some restaurants do not serve pork and alcohol on their menus so as to appeal to a broader range of customers, but they don’t go as far as getting halal certification. Requiring them to do so would put extra stress on businesses and limit consumer freedom, critics of JAKIM’s proposal have argued. The proposal was ultimately rejected by the government.
GROWING TENSION
What these flashpoints reveal is a growing tension between multicultural coexistence and religious nationalism.
By not addressing such controversies directly, Mr Anwar inadvertently sidelines discussions that could contribute to a more nuanced understanding of shared Malaysian identity.
If the current trend continues, more provocations are likely. The challenge for Malaysia’s leaders, and its people, is whether they will continue to react to these flashpoints.
Both leaders and everyday Malaysians need to talk openly about these issues to move toward a more united and inclusive society.
James Chin is Professor of Asian Studies at the Asia Institute Tasmania, University of Tasmania. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Jeffrey Cheah Institute on Southeast Asia and adjunct professor at Monash University.