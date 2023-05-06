Commentary: Malaysia's political tug-of-war over Najib’s pardon

KUALA LUMPUR: Jailed former premier Najib Razak is presenting Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with a complex political problem.

In recent weeks, factions aligned to the former prime minister in the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) have campaigned publicly to pressure Anwar’s government to back a petition the party had presented in early April to Malaysia’s king to grant a royal pardon to Najib.

The aggressive push by UMNO, a member in Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition government, to seek an early release for their former party president has triggered debate among ordinary Malaysians and politicians on both sides of the divide.

SPAT OVER NAJIB PARDON

In July 2020, Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail and a fine of RM210 million (US$47 million) over corruption charges in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) debacle.

UMNO leaders have taken particular objection to statements from junior PH coalition members Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) over their opposition to any speedy pardon for Najib.

UMNO officials have been more reticent over the position of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) - the second-most senior member in PH - which publicly declared this week that it was ready to make compromises for the coalition but any move to expedite a pardon would mark a flashpoint in the already testy ties in the ruling coalition.

“To me, for DAP’s grassroots and maybe its leaders, the red line is Najib’s freedom,” said DAP’s Ong Kian Meng, who is widely viewed as expressing the thinking of the party leadership.