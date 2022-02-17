Commentary: Malaysia doesn't understand the challenges facing its poorest communities

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite attracted a global audience for its arresting portrayal of South Korea’s stark income inequality.

The movie’s rendering of a low-income household’s acute sense of alienation resonated widely, no doubt because similar sentiments are palpable in many other countries. And the gap between the haves and have-nots is growing, thanks to the dual challenges of COVID-19 and climate change.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which tracks non-income measures of deprivation like education, health, and living standards, is an essential tool in mapping the scope of the problem. My country, Malaysia, joined the global network of countries that use the MPI in 2013, after years of using outdated methods to measure poverty.

In 2019, a scathing critique by then-UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Philip Alston finally led the government to revise its definition.

The MPI continues to play a role in Malaysia’s response to income inequality. In April 2021, Fatimah Kari, an economics professor specialising in poverty at the University of Malaya, led an MPI survey among the bottom 40 per cent of income earners in my constituency of Permatang Pauh in Penang.

The goal of the survey was to reflect the impact of the pandemic on impoverished households.

Along with the usual measurements, the survey assessed income loss due to the pandemic, relative access to online education for children, and overall well-being in relation to home confinement during lockdowns.

The pilot project aimed to test a “COVID-adjusted” blueprint to measure poverty that could be adopted by Malaysia’s federal government for use at the national level.