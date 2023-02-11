Commentary: A ‘single clearance’ customs at Causeway? Stop talking and get it done

JOHOR BAHRU: It’s been slightly more than a week since reports emerged of a new idea to ease the traffic congestion at Johor-Singapore Causeway.

The idea, unveiled last Friday (Feb 6) by Johor State Assemblyman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, is for a “single clearance system” to be implemented. In other words, travellers will only need to clear customs once - either in Singapore or Malaysia.

Under Mr Fazli’s proposal, Singapore’s immigration officers will be stationed in Johor to clear people entering the Republic, while Malaysian immigration personnel will be deployed in Singapore to clear those entering Malaysia.

On social media, the barometer of all matters of public interest, the reception has been hesitant. On the JB Tracer Facebook page, one user wrote: “cakap aje”. This translates to “talk only”. Similar comments were made on the social media pages of mainstream news outlets.