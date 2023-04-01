Commentary: Anwar's unity government may write a new chapter for Malaysia-Singapore relations

GREEN INITIATIVES

The three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed during Anwar’s first official visit to Singapore as prime minister on Jan 30 provide an early indication that focus will be given to green and digital economy initiatives.

Frameworks of cooperation in digital and green economy were signed by the trade and industry ministers, while an additional MOU was signed by both countries’ communications ministers on cybersecurity and data protection.

The green economy framework opens the door for future collaborations on renewable energy technologies and projects. Earlier this month, Malaysia’s Minister of Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change indicated that the government was reviewing a 2021 decision to ban the exports of renewable energy to Singapore. The initial unwarranted fears that renewable energy sales to Singapore would lead to Malaysia “losing out” on foreign direct investment flows have been assuaged.

Indeed, renewable energy producers in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak will benefit from exporting renewable energy to Singapore, as they are priced higher but still more cost-effective compared to Cambodia and Indonesia.

Under the same framework, collaborations in developing carbon credit projects and carbon markets were highlighted. Cross-listing of carbon credit projects on the Bursa Carbon Exchange in Malaysia and the SGX-backed Climate Impact X may improve visibility and pricing.

Formal discussions in this area can also ensure that carbon credit projects originating from Malaysia are eligible for purchase by Singapore companies as part of their carbon tax offsets. The Malaysian Ministry of Finance’s recent allocation of RM10 million (US$2.3 million) as seed money for Malaysia-generated carbon credits shows at least an intent to develop carbon trading frameworks.

Separately, the Ecological Fiscal Transfer allocation of RM150 million to state governments, announced in the recent Malaysian budget, could be tied to carbon credit projects that can generate additional revenues for those state governments.