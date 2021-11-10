Commentary: As Singapore and Malaysia peel open borders, Johor hopes daily travel across Causeway, Second Link resumes soon

SINGAPORE: The peeling open of borders between Singapore and Malaysia offers a glimmer of hope for everyone stuck on either side of the Causeway, but not much more for Johor residents and businesses hoping for restrictions on land travel with Singapore to ease.

It has been a difficult 21 months since COVID-19 separated the two countries.

Malaysia and Singapore are deeply intertwined economically, historically and through extensive family ties.

Since Malaysia imposed a Movement Control Order (MCO) in March 2020, spouses, parents and relatives had to make stark choices.

Some, like 22-year-old Iman Nurhannah, dropped her business and management course at the Institute of Technical Education in Singapore to care for her grandparents living in Johor and found herself there since.

Others were forced to bid a final farewell to loved ones over the phone as COVID-19 struck families in the worst way. They hope to return to visit the final resting places of those lost to the pandemic once borders open.

The distance separating people may be short but feels excruciatingly lengthy.