Commentary: Malaysia’s new tobacco control bill a bold step towards protecting youth

SYDNEY: Malaysia’s proposed Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022, an omnibus law on tobacco control, aims to phase out cigarette smoking and vape products by prohibiting their use and sale to everyone born from 2007 onwards.

The bill, along with its “generational end game” measure, has received praise for being visionary. But some say that it will infringe on personal liberties and criminalise minors.

Malaysia’s concerted efforts in tobacco control began in the 1990s with the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations, which have been strengthened through several amendments. These measures include establishing smoke-free public spaces, requiring pictorial health warnings on cigarette packets and a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

Despite more than two decades of effort, the decline in smoking prevalence has been slow, from 29.5 per cent in 2000 to 21.3 per cent in 2019. Male smoking prevalence has remained persistently high, with only a slight decline from 49.5 per cent in 2003 to 40.5 per cent in 2019. The rate of adolescents who smoke is about 13.8 per cent.

Interference from the tobacco industry has undermined government efforts to control tobacco and implement the tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship ban — opposing plain packaging and thwarting government efforts to raise taxes. Malaysia has consequently fared poorly in rankings of Asian countries that face high levels of industry interference.