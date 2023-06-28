Commentary: Debunking the myths of Malaysia’s ‘green wave’ in GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: During Malaysia’s 10th general election (GE10) in 1999, the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) emerged as the largest opposition party, winning 27 parliamentary seats and taking control of the Terengganu state government.

For the first time, the leader of the Opposition was a Malay Member of Parliament (MP), then and current PAS president, Abdul Hadi Awang. This led some commentators to frame the election results “as a rising wave of Islamisation” in the country.

Four years later, in the 2004 11th general election (GE11), PAS managed to win only six parliamentary seats, lost control of the Terengganu state government, and came within 3 votes of losing the Kelantan state government.

Even though the circumstances surrounding the 15th general election (GE15) in 2022 were very different from those in 1999, there is a need for caution in framing electoral outcomes using all-encompassing terms such as the “green wave” narrative that was used to interpret the GE15 outcomes.

WHAT 'GREEN WAVE' NARRATIVE OVERLOOKS

The “green wave” narrative is inaccurate for the following reasons. First, it ignores the significant gains made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), from 13 parliament seats in the 14th general election (GE14) to 30 seats in GE15, which included seats in many areas such as Tasek Gelugor (Penang), Padang Rengas (Perak), and Masjid Tanah (Melaka) where PAS’ influence was not significant.

It also ignores the advantages which PAS enjoyed in using the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner for its campaign in states outside Kelantan and Terengganu. PAS was able to make inroads into the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) strongholds such as Kepala Batas in Penang and Pasir Salak in Perak.