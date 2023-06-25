Commentary: Transparent content moderation key to responsible political discourse in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: There is an increasingly worrying political trend following Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15), where racialised political messaging and exclusionary political narratives have become normalised.

With six states headed for elections in 2023, social media platforms, which play a key role at the heart of political discourse, must step up their game and assume greater responsibility for the posted content.

At the centre of this discussion is content moderation, which plays an outsized part in ensuring responsible political discourse and preventing the spread of harmful content.

Content moderation is the process of assessing posted material to determine its appropriateness for a given platform. This is done by evaluating the content against a platform’s internal guidelines and the domestic laws of the country in which the platform operates.

The bulk of the evaluation of content is done through artificial intelligence (AI) but, to a lesser extent, through user reporting and government-removal requests. Human moderators continue to play a role in assessing content appropriateness.

If any content infringes on either company guidelines or the relevant law, the platform will either remove it or block access to it in a specific country.

The concern here lies in whether such efforts are sufficient to operationalise content moderation. In GE15, political messaging was weaponised in the form of hate speech and veiled threats towards minority groups.