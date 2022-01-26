Commentary: Elections in Johor - why call for them now amid Omicron wave?

SINGAPORE: People are used to Malaysian elections being regular affairs with national and most state elections held simultaneously.

However, following Barisan Nasional’s 2018 defeat, this norm – along with so many others – no longer seems to hold. Over the past months, state elections have been held in Sabah, Melaka and, most recently, Sarawak.

Johor will be next. The state assembly was dissolved on Saturday (Jan 22), meaning that an election must be held within 60 days from that date.

The official reason is that – following the death of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader and former Johor Menteri Besar, Osman Sapian – the state’s governing coalition has the slimmest of majorities.

Following the "Sheraton move" in February 2020, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in Johor dissolved, losing its majority as Bersatu assemblypersons (and several others) crossed the floor.

The subsequent coalition in power consisted of 29 members: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) (14); Malaysian Indian Congress (2); Bersatu (12); and Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) (1).

Following Osman’s passing, the governing coalition has only 28 members against PH’s 27 in Johor’s 56-member state assembly. UMNO leaders argue that the administration is unstable and can be controlled by the opposition.