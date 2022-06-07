Commentary: Huge benefits but many challenges to high-speed rail between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE: With pandemic restrictions easing, especially for travel, some Southeast Asian countries have resumed the pursuit of enhanced intra-regional connectivity. The Malaysian and Thai governments last month established a joint committee to explore high-speed rail connections between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

High-speed rail (HSR) has much in its favour for Malaysia and Thailand. Thanks to the rapid development of bilateral economic integration, including cross-border production chains, the demand for travel between the two countries has been rising.

The two metropoles, Bangkok home to 16.2 million people and Kuala Lumpur with an 8.4 million population, present as strong potential markets for high-speed rail.

Both governments also prefer rail systems as a means of enhancing land transportation. Despite an unsuccessful high-speed rail project with Singapore, Kuala Lumpur is building the East Coast Rail Link and upgrading existing conventional networks of the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM, Malayan Railways).

Bangkok is known for its ambitious high-speed rail plans, with four routes shown in the design of the newly-opened Bang Sue Grand Station, in addition to improving the conventional networks of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Spanning Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur would create a route that can be connected to other HSR lines, especially from Bangkok, to form broader networks extending to Laos and China. Aside from passengers, the likely standard gauge could serve direct freight services to China and other destinations through developments linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

As such, it is not surprising that Thailand and Malaysia see a project connecting the two capitals as a joint venture. But there are hurdles – some unpleasantly high.