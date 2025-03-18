Commentary: Malaysia won’t be able to solve its traffic woes without better bus networks

JOHOR GRIDLOCK

Further south, Malaysia and Singapore’s rail link is expected to open by the end of 2026, with the ability to transport up to 10,000 commuters per hour in each direction. The 4km line will have two stations, connecting Woodlands North in Singapore to Bukit Chagar in the heart of Johor Bahru.

Upon opening, ridership is expected to reach about 40,000 passengers per day, increasing to 150,000 daily after three years - roughly half the number of people who currently cross the border each day. There is a need for a mechanism to disperse these commuters from the station to other parts of the city. If this task is left to private vehicles, the city will face severe gridlock.

Compounding the congestion concerns, Malaysia is also building a RM2.6 billion mixed-use development - including a retail mall, hotel and apartments - adjacent to the future RTS Link station in Bukit Chagar. Analysts expect even more developments to be built in densely populated areas such as Mount Austin and Tebrau in the years to come, which will likely add further strain to the city's infrastructure.

To address long-term transit needs, the state government recently announced that it will develop an elevated system of bus-trams called autonomous rail rapid transit (ART).

While a bus-tram network takes a shorter time to build than an alternative LRT system, this ART system will only be completed well after the RTS system is in operation. This is because of the need to build separate viaducts and bridges. In addition, ART systems are characterised by sensors that enable ART vehicles to follow a virtual track of markings on the road. Installation and testing of such systems will take time.

Until the ART system is completed, bus services must operate to disperse commuters from Bukit Chagar. Not only can buses be procured quickly, Johor Bahru is also a car-centric city with an existing vast network of roads and highways that buses can readily utilise.

An added benefit of buses is that they can more effectively provide first-and-last mile connectivity from Bukit Chagar station to less dense and distant neighbourhoods than fixed rail systems. Even after the ART system is built, buses will remain a core part of the public transport network in this regard.