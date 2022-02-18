Commentary: Suggestion that Malaysia reopens borders in March has the country divided

JOHOR BAHRU: Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement as chair of the National Recovery Council (MPN) last Tuesday (Feb 8) that the council had agreed to reopen Malaysia’s international borders as early as Mar 1 stunned Malaysians, not least because he said quarantine upon arrival would no longer be mandatory.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was quick to clarify that this was a mere suggestion requiring further study by the relevant ministries, and then taken to Cabinet or to the COVID-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said the Cabinet had yet to discuss the issue.

Coming a day after Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin briefed the nation on the expectation of 20,000 cases a day by the end of March and the arrival of the Omicron wave, reactions in Malaysia pulled in opposite directions.

A SHOT OF HOPE

This is Malaysia’s third year of dealing with the virus and some segments are upbeat, predicting that economic growth is set to roar back at 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

After getting over a debilitating Delta wave, the seemingly benign effect of the Omicron variant has left some quarters questioning the need for continued travel and border restrictions.

Hospitalisation rates are far lower than during the Delta waves, with 99.65 per cent asymptomatic or suffering mild symptoms.