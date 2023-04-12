Commentary: Legalising vapes is a bad move for Malaysia and its youth

KUALA LUMPUR: In a shock move, Malaysia effectively legalised vaping from Apr 1, after the government exempted nicotine liquids and gels as a controlled substance under the Poisons Act 1952, allowing them to be sold on the open market and taxed.

The intention to impose such an excise duty had already been announced in October 2021 by the administration under Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and again by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when he tabled the 2023 budget in February, three months after the Pakatan Harapan coalition-led unity government won the 15th general election.

What was shocking was that this exemption happened before an anticipated law to govern the limit and sale of vape products was tabled and that Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa had overruled the Poisons Board’s decision to keep nicotine liquids and gel on the poisons list.

There is now a legal loophole where the government cannot control their sale to and consumption by youths and children. As it is, a 2016 Ministry of Health Malaysia survey indicated that 14.2 per cent of adolescents between ages 10 and 19 were smokers, while 9.1 per cent used then-illegal vape products.

On Apr 4, Anwar assured the parliament that the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022 would be tabled in parliament in May. The Bill aims to prohibit the sale and use of smoking products to individuals born from 2007, also known as the “generational endgame”.