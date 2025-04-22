Commentary: Malaysia wants 35 million tourists in 2026. Can its environment keep up?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has plans to bring in 31.4 million tourists this year and 35.6 million tourists in 2026. Those numbers are ambitious, considering Malaysia welcomed just over 25 million tourists last year, falling short of its 27.3 million target.

As consumer spending tightens globally and further uncertainty on the horizon with US President Donald Trump’s tariff rollout, Malaysia could certainly benefit from boosting tourism to cushion its economy. More visitors mean more spending; Malaysia is aiming to generate RM125.5 billion (US$28.7 billion) in tourism receipts this year.

As part of this renewed push, Malaysia last month rolled out a 35-minute Visit Malaysia 2026 promotional video. The video, costing RM1.9 million, sweeps through Malaysia’s vast natural and cultural wonders, iconic landmarks and culinary and shopping scenes.

“Ready for the adventure of a lifetime? Malaysia awaits!” states the blurb for the video.

Every state had its moment in the spotlight, but what was missing was a clear commitment to sustainable tourism. This is important if Malaysia is to grow its visitor numbers without compromising the very attractions it is promoting.