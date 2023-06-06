Commentary: Is a national health insurance like South Korea or Singapore the way to go for Malaysia?

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia gears up for six state elections in the coming months, monumental healthcare reform is expected to be proposed in parliament in June.

The Health White Paper to be tabled will highlight challenges and propose solutions for a "higher quality, more sustainable and resilient health system", according to the health ministry, which has been collecting feedback through townhall sessions and recently, through the ministry’s website.

One proposed change that is a hot-button issue is how Malaysia’s breaking public healthcare system will be funded.

It is currently funded by tax revenue, with massive subsidies provided to keep charges as low as RM1 (US$0.22) for an outpatient visit and RM5 to see a specialist in public facilities. Patients are required to pay for devices, implants, orthotics and medicines that are not on the health ministry’s formulary list.

The issue lies with sustainability - the high subsidies will have to keep up with the rising cost of care provision.

There are suggestions for Malaysia to emulate Taiwan, South Korea or Singapore, by introducing a national healthcare insurance. But is this the way to go for Malaysia?

NOT A NEW IDEA

Previous health ministers have unsuccessfully attempted to introduce insurance-based funding.