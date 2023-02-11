Commentary: Putin is now implicated in the downing of flight MH17 - so why is the investigation shutting down?

NEWCASTLE, Australia: The investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 has found “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the supply of the missiles used by separatists to shoot down the plane.

However, the joint investigative team leading the investigation said it has reached the limits of its investigation, largely due to Russia’s refusal to cooperate. At this time, it will not initiate further prosecutions.

On Jul 17, 2014, flight MH17 was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed.

This atrocity shocked the international community and raised many questions of legal responsibility that are still being grappled with today.