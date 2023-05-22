Commentary: Do earlier, annual mammograms save more lives?

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: Mainstream medical opinion holds that screening mammography is a lifesaving procedure. But doctors disagree over how often women should be screened for breast cancer. Last week, a panel of doctors known as the US Preventive Service Task Force revived the debate over mammographs by issuing a new recommendation. Their old guidelines advised starting at age 50 and getting screened every other year; the new ones keep the every-other-year recommendation but lower the starting age to 40.

Despite the new recommendations, many doctors will maintain that an annual mammogram is a necessity for me and every other woman over 40. But a growing faction warns screening healthy women this frequently might do more harm than good.

I haven’t chosen to get mammograms more than every other year - despite some protests from my doctors. The ideal schedule has to take into account the latest data on risks and benefits. Recent studies show that every-other-year screenings still catch tumours early enough for treatment. And annual screenings have been linked to false positives and unnecessary follow-up care, including biopsies and even surgery.

TRADITION VS UPDATED EVIDENCE

The arguments represent part of a bigger debate in medicine that pits tradition against updated evidence, and calls into question the ethics of promoting tests or interventions that may not make a meaningful difference. In some cases, these tests or interventions may even have a small potential for harm.

Screening proponents tend to favour hammering away at the simple message that the procedure “saves lives”, while sceptics advocate for more transparency about limitations and risks, and more freedom for patients to make their own informed decisions.

Some experts argue that we could benefit from more randomised controlled trials - and that the existing trials need to be analysed more critically. (None of this applies to people who have special risk factors such as the BRCA1 gene, and there’s no question mammography is an important diagnostic tool used when someone has found a lump.)