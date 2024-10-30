Commentary: MaNaDr Clinic scrutiny is an opportunity for telemedicine to prove itself

SINGAPORE: Is it clinically and ethically sound to prescribe medication and issue medical certificates (MC) after very short teleconsultations, with video calls lasting one minute or less? The Ministry of Health (MOH) has its doubts, after investigations into MaNaDr Clinic found a “very large number” of such cases.

MOH announced on Thursday (Oct 24) its intention to revoke the clinic’s licence amid concerns over care standards and safety, and will refer 41 doctors who provided teleconsultations for MaNaDr Clinic to the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) for potential “professional misconduct”. This comes as a huge disappointment to healthcare professionals in the digital health ecosystem.

It is in the interest of the sector for the clinic and doctors to receive any appropriate regulatory actions, once the specifics of the case play out fully.

However, it is also essential to not let this incident tarnish the credibility of telemedicine and lead us to dismiss its value to the Singapore health system.