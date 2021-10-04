Commentary: This management consultant started feeling like an imposter

SINGAPORE: We’re familiar with the stereotype of a management consultant: Confident, intensely competitive, with a “live to work” attitude in a high stress, high stakes industry.

This image undoubtedly lurked in my head when I considered my career path.

It took me a while to realise that consulting was what I really wanted to do. But when the idea hit me, it seemed like the most natural fit.

In university, I relished cracking a complex problem within 24 hours during a case competition. After graduation, I explored roles in financial services and investment management, and found that what I enjoyed most was delivering insights for senior executives and solving problems across markets.

I knew I wanted to deal with the bigger picture, working on multi-disciplinary issues with a wide variety of people. It was then that I decided to take the plunge into the world of management consulting with McKinsey & Company.

That was more than eight years ago. I’ve since worked across the world, helping global institutions with strategic growth, agility and sustainability.

FEELING LIKE AN IMPOSTER

The day-to-day intensity when I started came as a shock: The learning curve was steep, and impostor syndrome was a real issue for me.