Commentary: Being a middle manager has been exhausting and miserable

SINGAPORE: Middle managers have borne the brunt of work during the pandemic.

They attended more virtual meetings to hear top management’s decisions and then to communicate these to subordinates. They ensured ground operations continued smoothly in compliance with changing regulations.

They motivated their employees, at a time when they themselves may feel overwhelmed.

So it’s little wonder they’re are feeling burned out.

While there have not been studies focused on the mental health of middle managers in Singapore, a survey by Slack with over 9,000 knowledge workers globally last October showed that middle managers felt the most amount of stress with remote working, compared to senior management and individual contributors.

This group also had the lowest scores in productivity and overall satisfaction.

ORGANISATIONS MUST PAY ATTENTION TO HOW MIDDLE MANAGERS ARE DOING

Do their organisations appreciate their hardships? We would urge more to take a harder look at how their middle managers are faring.

Much is at stake when such supervisors are the true engines of business who keep the massive machinery going and keep people together.

Doing so requires that they not only continue to engage and proactively guide direct reports, but also act as true partners to company leadership – all in a time of great uncertainty and potentially conflicting demands from various stakeholders.