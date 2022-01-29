Commentary: Has the EPL turned into a boring snooze fest?

SEOUL: Manchester City’s win over Chelsea on Jan 15 was their 12th successive English Premier League victory and moved the team 11 points clear of Liverpool in second that weekend.

Usually, with 17 games remaining, one more than the leaders, the challengers would still be seen to be in the race.

But few think that anything will happen this season to stop City claiming a fourth title in five years, even after their subsequent draw against Southampton allowed their rivals to inch to within nine points.

The club have come a long way since Sheikh Mansour of the Abu Dhabi royal family took over in 2008.

There has since been a huge investment in players, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the club spent £1.42 billion (US$1.9 billion) on new players in the previous decade to become the top team in England.

In 2016, perhaps the most important deal was made as Pep Guardiola, regarded by some as the best coach in the world, was hired. The Spaniard has developed a team with a style of play that sweeps others aside.