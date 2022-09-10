Commentary: Can Manchester United turn a corner under new manager Erik ten Hag?

SEOUL: On Aug 13, Manchester United lost 4-0 at Brentford and reached perhaps the lowest point of what had been a depressing nine years. There was despair on the face of newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag in what was his second game in charge.

Just three weeks later, the mood was completely changed as jubilant fans celebrated United winning 3-1 over English Premier League leaders Arsenal. It was their fourth victory in succession.

While this does not mean all is rosy now at Old Trafford – they fell short against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Friday - there is a feeling that a corner has been turned after a long period of decline.

A NEW FERGUSON

From 1993 to 2013, United fans feasted on success under Alex Ferguson, with 13 English Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League, one Club World Cup and numerous domestic trophies. The Scot stepped down after the club’s last league championship in 2013.

Since then, United has had a revolving door of managers. David Moyes came first but the job seemed too big for him. Then there were elite names such as Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho who had success in the past, but were old-fashioned compared to modern counterparts such as Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

In December 2018, the club changed tack, appointing former playing legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a Norwegian with little experience but a huge emotional connection with the fans. That didn’t work either.