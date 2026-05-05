Commentary: China’s blocking of Manus-Meta deal might not send the message it intended

SINGAPORE: It was supposed to be a done deal: Last December, US tech giant Meta shelled out US$2 billion to buy Chinese-founded, Singapore-based artificial intelligence developer Manus. Yet, China’s move to unravel it four months later, on national security grounds, should not have surprised anyone.

What is more surprising is the expectation that business, especially in technology, can operate separately from geopolitics in today’s world. In particular, efforts to distance a company from China and present alternative origins are no longer adequate to escape sharper scrutiny – from either the US or China.

Manus rapidly gained prominence in tech circles in March 2025, positioning itself as the world’s first general purpose AI agent that could autonomously carry out tasks rather than answer questions like other AI chatbots.

By July 2025, Manus laid off staff and relocated its headquarters from China to Singapore. A fresh identity could help it gain access to global capital and high-end US chips. Months later, news of the sale to Meta made global headlines.