Commentary: Marie Kondo's pivot to mess epitomises the beauty of imperfection

CANBERRA: I have a dream that one day I will live in a house that is meticulously neat and tidy. You know, the ones you see in the home and lifestyle magazines, where everything is in its place. So clean and bright. No clutter, no mess. Pure organised perfection.

Coming back to the present moment, my house is far from the perfectly neat and tidy image I have in my mind. Pieces of sticker on the carpet, a half-dressed baby doll on the dining table, craft papers at the end of the kitchen bench.

Let’s not even start on the playroom … that is chaos unfurled. I have three children, two of whom are twins. They are very creative children who love imaginative play and craft. They create lots of beautiful things but also generate lots of mess at the same time. I cannot keep up with their mess. I ask them to clean up, but even after cleaning up, five minutes later, the mess comes back.

When I saw Tidying Up With Marie Kondo on Netflix, I binge-watched the entire series in one sitting. I was so eager to learn from this decluttering guru - maybe she could help me transform my house.

I learned the concept of choosing things that spark joy and giving thanks for those that no longer do. I watched how she helped others to make space for what was important in life and changed their lives for the better. I thought to myself: “Wow, maybe I could spark joy amongst the mess in my house too?”