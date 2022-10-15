Commentary: After 5 rounds of tightening, is there no other choice for MAS but to stay aggressive on monetary policy?

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s central bank on Friday (Oct 14) tightened monetary policy for the fifth consecutive time in 12 months to dampen inflation that’s inching towards a 14-year high.

The latest tightening took the form of a re-centering of the mid-point of the exchange rate policy band to its prevailing level, which is estimated at around 2 per cent above parity pre-announcement.

This should not be interpreted as a dovish tightening. Policymakers could be reserving ammunition for another day down the road.

The reason is simple – the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has revised up its 2022 headline and core inflation forecasts to 6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively and guided that both would remain elevated into 2023 at 5.5 to 6.5 per cent and 3.5 to 4.5 per cent respectively.

In addition, there is still upside inflation risks, potentially arising from fresh shocks to commodity prices as well as second round effects due to prolonged inflation.

If you recall, core inflation was initially supposed to have peaked around the mid of this year and stabilised in the second half of the year. This timeline has now been pushed into 2023.

Is there is really no choice but for central banks to stay aggressive on the monetary policy front to curb inflation? How will this impact businesses and consumers going forward?