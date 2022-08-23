Commentary: Low risk of getting COVID-19 from indoor places – even with masks off

SINGAPORE: When Singapore first made it mandatory during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 for people to wear masks any time they stepped out of their homes, many found it challenging to adopt the new practice.

Soon, they got used to it, and the reluctant wearing of masks became the norm – so much so that when Singapore lifted its outdoor mask mandate earlier this year, some said they felt "awkward” taking off their masks, with many continuing to have them on out of habit.

On Sunday (Aug 21), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in his National Day Rally speech that the mask requirement would be eased further. Masks will soon be optional indoors and required only on public transport and in healthcare settings.