Commentary: Masks outdoors no longer mandatory but they help some feel more confident about their looks

SINGAPORE: It’s been almost two years since mask-wearing was made mandatory in Singapore. And finally, the Government has announced that mask-wearing outdoors will be made optional, as part of our plans towards living with COVID-19.

I remember the discomfort I first felt when I had to keep my mask on all day; whether I was in the queue for my favourite hawker stall or delivering a one-hour training session to my employees. I understood why it was necessary to wear a mask, but I resented it at the same time.

But after two years of getting used to new norms, putting on a mask is now second nature for most of us. Even my three-year-old son knows to reach out for one before he heads out of the house.

In the last two years, I have found myself wearing significantly less make-up compared to pre-pandemic times – something I never thought I’d do because I work in beauty media and am always excited to try out the newest products in the market.

I used to feel the need to at least pat on some tinted moisturiser and lip balm so that I didn’t look like I had just crept out from the Dark Hollows, but things are different now because my mask hides most of my face. A pair of huge, dark-rimmed spectacles, a cap and a mask is my go-to look whenever I run errands or pick my kids up from school.

Even at business meetings and events, I get away with just eyeliner. It's become socially acceptable since everyone understands how much of a hassle it could be to put on a full face of make-up when it stains our masks.