Commentary: Mass COVID-19 testing and sequencing is unsustainable

LONDON: Several European countries are drastically reducing the number of COVID-19 tests performed. Sweden has already restricted free tests to healthcare staff, social care workers and clinically vulnerable people, and only if they are symptomatic.

The UK government has announced that free tests for symptomatic and asymptomatic people in England will end on Apr 1, except for tests for social care workers and those most at risk.

The motivation to put an end to mass testing is partly financial. Current levels of testing come at a staggering cost of around £2 billion (US$2.68 billion) a month to the UK government.

Though, another motivation is to send a message to the public. By scrapping mass testing, governments intend to signal that the pandemic is coming to an end and that normality is returning.

Billions of COVID-19 tests have been performed globally. Half a billion results have been reported to date in the UK alone, with many more lateral flow tests remaining unreported.

Such intensive diagnostic testing of asymptomatic people is unprecedented and has dramatically changed society’s attitude towards respiratory viruses. National dashboards displaying daily case numbers have become a defining feature of the pandemic, and many people have adopted COVID-19 testing as a routine precautionary measure.

But the epidemiological impact of mass testing is somewhat mixed. Extensive testing is most useful to reduce transmission when coupled with the ability to trace contacts of those testing positive, which rapidly becomes impossible when the number of infected people is high, as it has been constantly in the UK since the summer of 2021.