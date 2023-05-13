Commentary: Even as Singapore considers anti-discrimination laws, prejudices against working mums remain

It’s true that in an ideal society, every individual should be able to freely decide whether and when to have children. Yet in our patriarchal world, that decision can have vastly different repercussions, predicated on gender.

The disproportionate burden of childcare means that women are often forced to choose between motherhood and career, constantly searching for a functional balance. On the other hand, men are typically able to have children and thrive in their careers without one compromising the other. Why is this trade-off presented to one gender and not the other?

In fact, for many men, fatherhood does not hurt their professional prospects - it enhances them. Research by US think tank Third Way discovered a “fatherhood bonus” whereby, all else being equal, fatherhood increases men’s earnings by over 6 per cent.

The reasons posited for this include both the material (for instance, men increasing their working hours upon fatherhood to provide for their families) and the imaginary (such as fathers being perceived by superiors to be more mature, committed and stable).

This lies in contrast to the fate that awaits new mums, frequently called the “motherhood penalty”: A drop in earnings due to spending fewer hours at work to take care of the child.