Commentary: Singaporeans love viral success stories like Max Zeng's. What does that say about us?

SINGAPORE: Many Singaporeans find success overseas, but not everyone becomes the nation’s social media darling.

While there may be tangible steps to attain the former, the latter happens almost always by chance.

Earlier this year, Singaporean Maximilian Zeng’s performance on British TV quiz show University Challenge turned him from college student to celebrated superstar.

Zeng, as he’s better known, is a silent killer. The 22-year-old biochemistry undergraduate from Imperial College London appears unassuming – until he is served a geography-related question and slaughters the competition. His signature move? Pinpointing the most obscure locations from seeing just a slice of a map.

And every week, the British public watched in awe of these abilities and his endearing onscreen demeanour, often taking to social media with praise. So did Singapore.

With his skills, likeability and growing media profile, it’s no wonder Max Zeng’s University Challenge triumph became an online sensation. But netizens’ reactions have shown that online virality is a double-edged sword, especially when it comes to one of our own.